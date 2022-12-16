UAE: These major roads will be closed on Saturday

They will be closed from midnight until 1pm

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 9:51 PM

Motorists need to check out the route map of the 2022 Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon to avoid getting stuck in traffic as several major roads will be closed from midnight till 1pm on Saturday.

A record number of 20,000 participants, including some of the world’s best long-distance runners, will be hitting the roads of Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The 42.2km marathon starts at 6am from King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street (closure from midnight till 9am) behind Adnoc headquarters tower.

The opening ceremony will also see Al Fursan aerobatics team carrying out spectacular aerial shows. The team will paint the sky with smoking trails of green, white, black and red above the marathon race circuit.

The athletes will then be on Bateen Street (closed from 4.30am till 7.30am) before moving to Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (shut from 5am till 9am).

At the 20-km point, the marathon will be covering landmarks like Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Wahat Al Karama (road closed from 5.45am to 9.30am). The athletes will then pass along the Zayed Sports City (8am to 9.50am).

Between the 25km and 35km stretch, athletes will be on the Sultan bin Zayed First Street (popularly known as Muroor Road), which will be closed in two phases from 6.10am till 11am, and the second stretch from 6.15am till 12pm. The marathon briefly passes through an intersection stretch of Zayed the First Street (also known as the Electra Street) and covers Qasr Al Hosn and World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi.

The marathon will hit its final leg on the Corniche Street (closed from early hours of Saturday till 1pm) to finish at Adnoc headquarters South Plaza.

This edition of the event also includes a relay marathon, in which two runners each cover 21.1 km, in addition to 10km, 5km and 2.5km races.