UAE: Fireworks, concerts, World Cup screenings and more to do this weekend

Abu Dhabi hosts Mother of the Nation Festival, Arab Language Day celebrations, Sheikh Zayed Festival and a lot more

An artist performs at the Mother of the Nation Festival in Abu Dhabi. — Supplied photos

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 8:22 PM

A whole bundle of fun-filled family activities, entertainment, concerts, fireworks, Fifa World Cup, Arab Language Day celebrations and more is stacked over the weekend for community members in the Capital to enjoy.

Two days of concerts

Visitors are spoiled for choice at this year’s Mother of the Nation Festival, which concludes this Sunday. On Saturday, a concert by Egyptian artist Mohamed Hamaki will enthral the audience while the final day will be a second act by Miami Band, the popular Khaleeji band from Kuwait. Apart from the music, visitors can enjoy a thrill zone, amusement park, food stalls, art installations, a dozen rides and games and more at the festival held on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche.

Emirati, Japanese bands, and fireworks

Fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival.

A live musical show by Emirati drumming band ‘Kharsha’ and the Japanese drumming group Sai will entertain visitors at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. There will also be dazzling fireworks at 10pm. Kharsha and Sai have participated in many high-profile events, especially those that reflect the UAE-Japanese cultural relations through performances and shows designed to reflect the vibrancy of the two cultures. And there is screenings of the Fifa World Cup final match too.

Indian classical music

Shujaat Khan, considered one of the exponents of Indian classical music, will be performing at the Cultural Foundation at 8pm. He is well-known as the greatest living sitar player and has brought this musical art to worldwide audiences. For his first-ever appearance in Abu Dhabi, Khan will be joined by leading tabla players Amit Choubey and Nihar Mehta. Tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.ae.

Celebrate Arab Language Day

On Sunday, Umm Al Emarat Park is hosting a line-up of creative initiatives to commemorate the contribution of the Arabic language to human civilisation and culture. Visitors can enjoy puppet shows and hakawati storytelling shows by Bait Al Arabi and avid readers will also have the opportunity to buy from a collection of Arabic books that will be on display by Bait Al Arabi. There will be three calligraphy workshops and Arabic quiz contests with prizes to be won.

Abu Dhabi Moments at MBZ City

Till Sunday, Abu Dhabi Moments, the community initiative with family-friendly fun activities will be held at the Mohamed Bin Zayed City Public Park. Organised by the Department of Community Development, the event is aimed at enhancing the quality of life of the residents. There will be various activities, challenges and competitions for the community members, which will start from 4pm till 11 pm.

Football fan zone for families

Families can enjoy the last two days of the biggest sporting spectacle, the FIFA World Cup, on the largest outdoor jumbo screen of Abu Dhabi at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. They can take part in several activities, concerts, and an e-gaming zone. Additionally, Al Ain Fan Zone is an amazing option for residents to watch the matches in a lively atmosphere. And there will be several interactive football-themed games and activities for the whole family.