UAE: Sudanese family says thanks to Dubai by naming newborn twins Mohammed and Hind

The stranded family considered themselves among the luckier ones to be in the UAE as the wife was provided medical care for the delivery

Asim Omar Hassan and Duaa Mustafa Mohammed with their newborns Mohammed and Hind. — Photo courtesy: Emarat Al Youm

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 6:00 AM

A stranded Sudanese family in the UAE expressed deep appreciation for making them feel at home and not merely as war-stricken refugees. Asim Omar Hassan and his wife named their newborn twins Mohammed and Hind as an appreciation for what the UAE is providing them.

They consider themselves the lucky ones as the UAE, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, providing them with humanitarian assistance and support.

Hassan’s wife, who was in her final months of pregnancy, planned to give birth to their children in their home country. However, due to the war and the loss of hope for a swift return, they found themselves stranded in Dubai.

Hassan told Arabic newspaper Emarat Alyoum that they had come to Dubai as tourists a month before last Ramadan, with his wife needing to undertake important medical examinations. After completing all the tasks related to their visit, they were planning to return to Sudan.

However, his wife faced health complications, and doctors advised them to postpone their travel to ensure the well-being of both mother and the unborn children. When they finally decided to return, the war broke out, closing the doors of their homeland and leaving them stranded in the UAE.

Amidst their predicament, Hassan expressed his gratitude for the generosity, kindness, and hospitality they experienced on Emirati soil.

The medical teams regularly visited his wife as part of their humanitarian duty. The doctors promptly decided to transfer her to a hospital in Dubai, where she delivered the twins.

The mother of the twins, Duaa Mustafa Mohammed, extended her heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by the country. She stated: "We were happy to name our beloved children 'Mohammed and Hind,' in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his gracious wife, Sheikha Hind"

Khalifa Baqer, executive director of Operations at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said that, following the directives of the Dubai Ruler, a dedicated team was formed to provide comprehensive support and assistance to Sudanese nationals stranded in Dubai. This support included periodic medical supervision and care, carried out by teams of doctors and nursing staff from the DHA.

The medical team continues to monitor the mother's condition even after her discharge from the hospital, providing medical tests and consultations for both her and the twins at any time.