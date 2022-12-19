UAE strongly condemns attack targeting security forces in northern Iraq

At Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, he tells the audience about the challenges he faced, urges creators to find their passion
The UAE strongly condemned the attack that targeted security forces in northern Iraq, resulting in deaths and injuries among security forces.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and a permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed the UAE's solidarity with all measures taken by Iraq to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability, stressing the UAE's support for efforts to establish security and stability in the country.
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Iraq and to the families of victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.
