Russia-Ukraine crisis: Kyiv mayor reports multiple explosions in the capital city

According to Vitali Klitschko, these took place in a district known for housing government agencies and buildings

Photo: AP

By AP Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 10:05 AM

The mayor of Kyiv is reporting multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday – the first such time in weeks during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were currently in place, and more details are expected.

