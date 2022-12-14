Russia-Ukraine crisis: Kyiv mayor reports multiple explosions in the capital city

Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot
The mayor of Kyiv is reporting multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday – the first such time in weeks during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were currently in place, and more details are expected.
ALSO READ:
Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot
Maezawa's mission aboard the 'Starship' vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days circling the moon
Francis briefly breaks down during traditional ceremony in Rome
The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout
The death of 22-year-old Mahasa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing a strict dress code, sparked a series of protests across the country
Lawmakers voted 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of 'permanent moral incapacity'
A comedian-turned-politician who was elected to lead the country in 2019 has worked ceaselessly since Russia’s attack to inspire his country’s resistance and marshal international support
Many stay at home out of the work force, surprising analysts