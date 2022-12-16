Celebrity journalist survives gun attack in Mexico

They dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine
One of Mexico's best-known journalists has said he was the target of a shooting on Thursday, but escaped unharmed.
Ciro Gomez Leyva is known in the country for his criticism of the government led by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and regularly attacks the media personality in his morning conferences.
"At 11:10 pm (0510 GMT Friday) 200 meters from my house, two people on a motorbike shot at me, apparently with the clear intention of killing me," Gomez Leyva tweeted.
"I was saved by the armour plating on my van that I was driving and I have informed the authorities of the matter," he added, posting images of bullet holes in his car.
Lopez Obrador had said on Wednesday that listening to Gomez Leyva and other journalists critical of his administration was "dangerous for your health".
"Imagine if you just listen to Ciro ... you might even get a tumour in your brain," the president said.
After the attack, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed "solidarity, appreciation and support" for the journalist.
The attack on Gomez Leyva comes during one of the deadliest years for journalists in Mexico, with 13 murders so far this year, according to government data.
