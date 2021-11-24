UAE: Sheikh Mohammed opens 17th Federal National Council session

Bank policy, child welfare at forefront as country set to mark Year of the 50th

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 4:28 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai opened the new session of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Wednesday.

It marks the start of the third ordinary term of the FNC's 17th legislative chapter, chaired by its speaker, Saqr Ghobash.

The session conducted in the Zayed Hall began with the recitation of verses of the Holy Quran.

Members of the Federal National Council were meeting after four months of recess.

"In the name of Allah most gracious most merciful. Today, we open this great session of the Federal National Council and I pray to the almighty Allah that this inauguration will be of goodness and blessings for the UAE," said Sheikh Mohammed as he inaugurated the new FNC session.

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC said: "We reaffirm to our great leaders and people of the UAE that we shall continue with our commitment of serving them with diligence and utmost faith as we look forward to the greatness of our nation as prosperity and wellbeing of the people of UAE. This is through helping the government in executing its work."

"In this new session of the FNC, we shall carry our constitutional duties with sincere and continuous effort from every member, and with sincerity to serve the people of the UAE, which we all have the honour to represent."

He also congratulated the UAE leaders, citizens and residents on the occasion of the country's golden jubilee, which will be marked on December 2 and praised the country's great achievements in all spheres over the past 50 years.

Comprising 20 elected and 20 appointed members, the FNC makes legislations and advises the government on matters of national importance.

During its new session, the members elected observers and the various committees were formed.

The house also reviewed a letter issued to the government regarding a request for approval to discuss the "Emirates Development Bank Policy".

Crown Princes, Rulers' Representatives and cabinet ministers also attended the opening ceremony.

There was also a brief session of the Emirati children's parliament who discussed the children's welfare and the importance of taking good care of children of determination.