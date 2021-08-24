Write a letter to your future self, get it delivered 50 yrs later

The initiative is part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations

A new platform announced on Monday will allow UAE residents to write letters to their future selves — and get them delivered up to 50 years after.

The ‘Letters to the Future’ initiative is part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations. It invites all those who call the UAE home to write a letter to their future selves, mapping out their dreams and envisioning their future journey in the country.

Participants can submit their letters in various formats - written, video or image - on the Year of the 50th website. They will subsequently be published as an online gallery.

Writers can schedule reminders to be sent after five, 10, 20 or 50 years. The letters will act as a time capsule of how dreams have evolved and how far the dreamers have come on their journey.

“Upon submission, participants will receive an email to their inbox with their submitted letters on the official Year of the 50th letterhead with an option to remind them of their dreams, based on their chosen timeframe,” said the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Committee, which is tasked with launching initiatives throughout the year to celebrate the 50-year milestone.

The UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations officially began on April 6. Till March 31, 2022, the country will celebrate its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing for the next 50.

The UAE leaders had earlier declared 2021 as the Year of the 50th – celebrating the fact that it has completed 50 glorious years since the Union of the seven Emirates in 1971.