UAE: Sheikh Mohamed receives Israeli President Isaac Herzog

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog, who is on a working visit to the UAE to participate in the Abu Dhabi Space Debate.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Herzog and his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.
The two leaders discussed areas of collaboration between the UAE and Israel and their interest in promoting progress and stability across the region.
They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.
The meeting highlighted the role of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate in facilitating dialogue between participants in the global space sector to explore opportunities for sustainable growth and collaboration.
Sheikh Mohamed and President Herzog confirmed the importance of boosting UAE-Israel cooperation in the space sector.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.
