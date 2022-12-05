UAE President begins state visit in Qatar

UAE residents that are interested to visit need to register on its website
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today begins an official visit to the country of Qatar.
He landed in Doha accompanied by a number of senior officials and was welcomed by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at Hamad International Airport.
He was also greeted by a number of senior officials from Qatar. An official reception awaited Sheikh Mohamed, with 21 rounds were fired in his honour.
According to WAM, this state visit comes in response to an invitation extended by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and stems from the brotherly relations between the two countries.
The two then headed to the main podium and both national anthems of the countries were played.
Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed had congratulated Sheikh Tamim on the beginning of the Fifa World Cup, emphasising the UAE's support for Qatar in hosting a successful tournament, which represents a great achievement for Qatar and the Arab world.
