UAE: Sheikh Mohamed meets Israel PM Bennett at Al Shati Palace

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various sectors

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 5:04 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 5:15 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan recieved Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Bennett offered his condolences at the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his role in building bridges of cooperation, communication and peace between the UAE and countries of the world.

Bennett also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his new role of UAE's President, wishing him success in leading the nation. He expressed Israel's keenness to work with the UAE to expand the countries' cooperation in the region and beyond. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks for the wishes.

The two leaders also discussed paths of bilateral cooperation and opportunities for its development in various aspects, especially investment, economic and development, in addition to the areas of food security, health and other vital sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and member of the Executive Council; Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of Israel.