Sheikh Mohamed, President of Togo discuss ties and cooperation

President Faure Gnassingbé pays tribute to late Sheikh Khalifa

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 10:47 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday, received President Faure Gnassingbé of the Republic of Togo at Qasr Shati.

President Gnassingbé offered his condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohamed and the people of the UAE on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and praised the role of the late president in the development of the UAE.

The President of Togo also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on assuming the presidency of the UAE, wishing him success. He expressed his country's aspiration to expand the scope of common interests with the UAE .

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks to the President of Togo and wished him good health and happiness and his country further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed friendly relations and cooperation across the economic, developmental and renewable energy fields. They also exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common interest.