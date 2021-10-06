UAE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Qatari FM, discusses bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi - The meeting took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed the strong ties between their countries and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of their nations.

