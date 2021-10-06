UAE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Qatari FM, discusses bilateral ties

A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE9 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed the strong ties between their countries and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of their nations.
ALSO READ:
>> Qatar foreign minister visits Kabul, holds talks with Taliban leaders
>> Afghanistan: Qatar foreign minister asks Taliban to respect women's rights
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE9 hours ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE10 hours ago
Authority inks agreement in line with push to make 25 per cent of transportation in emirate driverless
UAE10 hours ago
Special kiosk from Hamadan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre to showcase UAE values
UAE11 hours ago
The special programme offers over 6,000 discounts across the UAE, 91 countries
UAE11 hours ago
A 'quiet hour' will also be implemented from 11am to 12pm on the first Monday of every month
UAE12 hours ago
Participants have been urged to select their favourite seven-digit numbers early to avoid disappointment
UAE16 hours ago
Last month, the Russian government announced that it has allocated more than $60 million to produce a rocket and spaceship for tourist flights by 2024
UAE23 hours ago