Pakistan selectors recall Rauf, Hasan for England and Ireland T20s

Pakistan selectors Wahab Riaz (right) and Mohammad Yousuf during a press conference on Thursday. — AFP

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 1:15 PM

Pakistan on Thursday recalled fast bowler Haris Rauf and medium-pacer Hasan Ali for Twenty20 internationals in Ireland and England later this month, their final warm-ups for the World Cup.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan and Muhammad Irfan Khan, who all suffered injuries last month against New Zealand, were also included in an 18-man squad.

Pakistan's selectors have not yet named their final 15-man squad for June's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

"We are having fitness issues with a few players but we hope that during the England tour we will be able to finalise the World Cup squad," selector Wahab Riaz told a news conference in Lahore.

All 20 World Cup teams had to submit preliminary 15-player squads to the International Cricket Council by May 1 deadline, but they can make changes until May 25.

Rauf, 30, has not played since injuring his shoulder during the Pakistan Super League in February.

"Rauf has started bowling and by the time we will be playing England he will be match fit," said Riaz.

"As a back-up we have included Hasan Ali in the squad." Hasan has not played a Twenty20 international for Pakistan since September 2022.

Spinning all-rounder Agha Salman, who has played Tests and one-day internationals, is line for his T20 debut after being included.

Pakistan play Ireland in Dublin on May 10, 12 and 14.

Four matches follow against England at Headingley in Leeds on May 22, Edgbaston in Birmingham (May 25), Sophia Gardens in Cardiff (May 28) and the Oval in London (May 30).

Pakistan T20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

ALSO READ: