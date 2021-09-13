World
Afghanistan: Qatar foreign minister asks Taliban to respect women's rights

Reuters/Kabul
Filed on September 13, 2021

He gave several examples of Muslim countries where women have an active role in the society.

Qatar's foreign minister said on Monday the Gulf state has asked the Taliban to respect women's rights by giving several examples of Muslim countries where women have an active role in the society.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was speaking in a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Doha. Le Drian said dozens of French nationals are still in Afghanistan and Paris is working with Qatar to evacuate them.




