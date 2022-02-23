UAE: Sheikh Hamdan visits Umex and SimTex 2022 exhibition in Abu Dhabi

Three-day event is being organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 6:45 PM

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today toured the fifth edition of Umex and SimTex 2022 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, a unique industry event focused on unmanned systems, simulation, training, AI, robotics, and multi-use systems for the defence and civilian sectors.

The three-day event, which opened on February 21, is being organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE’s accomplishments in diverse spheres of life have placed it in the global spotlight and drawn the acclaim of international leaders in various sectors.

The country provides a platform for global business communities and professionals in diverse industries across the world to connect, network, explore new opportunities and share innovation that can help shape a brighter future for the world.

Dubai's Crown Prince was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.

On his arrival at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Mohammed Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the event’s journey over the four last editions leading up to the fifth edition this year that has brought together 134 companies representing 26 nations, among which seven nations are participating for the first time.

This year’s exhibition has seen its total space increase by 25% compared to the previous edition of the event.

He toured the exhibition area and stopped by a number of national, regional and global pavilions where he viewed the latest technological innovations and solutions in the areas of unmanned systems, simulation, training, AI, robotics, and multi-use systems for defence and civilian sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan said the international and local participation in the exhibition represents the highest excellence in the industry and the UAE’s best-in-class defense solutions.

He also commended the exceptional organisation of the event that showcases the UAE’s capabilities in hosting the world’s best global events and exhibitions.