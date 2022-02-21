Look: Abu Dhabi's EDGE unleashes Scorpio-B to support security forces

Scorpio-B can be equipped with remote weapon systems, twin 40mm grenade launchers and more

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 5:56 PM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered EDGE Group unveiled Scorpio-B – the newest member of its series of unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) – on the first day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (Umex) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

Designed to support military troops and security forces in the most challenging conditions, Scorpio-B can be equipped with remote weapon systems, twin 40mm grenade launchers, pan-tilt-zoom cameras and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance sensors with the possibility to mount various payloads of up to 200kg.

It can be fitted for tactical over watch, counter terrorism, communication relay, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) detection and any other types of dangerous missions.

“We are pleased to continue building our customers’ trust, nationally and internationally, through rigorous R&D of our autonomous capabilities to increase mission readiness and ultimately enable a secure future for all,” said Ali Al Yafei, CEO of ADASI.

With a 30-degree slope gradient, 40km/h speed and track propulsion, it can easily access difficult terrains within cities and harsh environments.

The all-in-one command and control station allows one or two operators to remotely operate the UGV functions and mission equipment systems up to 5km line of sight.

ADASI is part of the platforms and systems cluster of EDGE Group, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.