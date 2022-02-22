Abu Dhabi: Deals worth Dh1.62 billion inked over two days of Umex 2022

On the opening day of the exhibition, three deals worth Dh650 million were signed

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 5:29 PM

The UAE Armed Forces inked three deals worth Dh966 million on the second day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (Umex), taking the overall value of transactions across the first two days to a whopping Dh1.62 billion.

The biggest contract was bagged by Abu Dhabi-based International Golden Group for unmanned aircraft systems at Dh874 million. The other two went to international firms: US’ Anduril Industries got a deal worth Dh46 million for the trials of the anti-drone systems and Dh43 million contract went to France’s MBDA for flares – self-defence countermeasure system against infrared missiles.

Colonel Staff Pilot Abdulnasir Mohamed Al Hameedi, official spokesperson for the exhibition, said that the valuation of transactions reaching Dh1.62 billion is a 159 per cent increase compared to the first two days of the 2020 edition.

“This growth represents the evolving need for unmanned systems. These deals also reflect the leading role that the UAE and the emirate of Abu Dhabi is playing in this field locally and internationally,” Al Hameedi told Khaleej Times.

This is the only event in the Middle East dedicated to drones, robots, unmanned systems, and their components. There were several innovative solutions launched and displayed by local and international companies.

Abu Dhabi-based Edge Group unveiled the 7IS Remote Control Weapon Station (RCWS), which features an optical and weapons payload, providing an immediate and effective armed response to detected threats. Mounted onto a vehicle, the weapon station provides a 360-degree view with an elevation range from minus-15 to 45 degrees. The lightweight system developed by Edge entity Halcon weighs 30kgs and requires only one remote operator.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Halcon CEO, said the 7IS RCWS is yet another example of the pace of development, local manufacturing prowess, and future-forward outlook of Edge Group with respect to developing sophisticated sovereign capabilities.

“The fourth industrial revolution demands innovation that Edge is excited to spearhead, with this latest system marking a significant achievement that adds a ground weapon to Edge’s portfolio of precision-guided and loitering aerial munitions,” Al Mansoori added.

Meanwhile, Saab launched a locally developed 5G communication system for military and crisis operations. DeployNet is a compact, wireless network system that can be deployed rapidly, enabling high-capacity bandwidth in geographically remote areas, or reinforcement of damaged or limited local networks.

“We believe that DeployNet will be a highly valuable asset to both military and civilian markets where there is a requirement for a ruggedised, quickly deployable 5G/LTE network, not just here in the UAE but for export globally, particularly in regions without an existing fixed communications network,” said Anna-Karin Rosen, managing director of Saab in the UAE.

The UAE-manufactured end-to-end solution offers high-capacity bandwidth for the most challenging environments and enabling secure push-to-talk communications, video streaming and data transfer.

The three-day event held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is being held in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence.