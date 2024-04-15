UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Sharjah announces 2 days of remote learning for private schools amid unstable weather

All sport activities and competitions will be coming to a halt

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 6:54 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 7:14 PM

Sharjah has announced distance learning for private schools in the emirate due to unstable weather conditions.

Students will be studying remotely on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17. All sport activities and competitions will be coming to a halt during these two days.


Earlier, Dubai announced that all private schools will be conducting remote learning for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Public schools across the UAE will be conducting mandatory remote learning on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE