Unstable weather in Dubai: Reach airport 4 hours before departure, urges airline

Heavy rains forecast for next couple of days may impact flight schedules

by

Sahim Salim
Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 5:26 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 5:30 PM

Unstable weather conditions may impact flight schedules out of the Dubai International (DXB) airport, an airline has said. In a statement, Flydubai advised passengers to aim to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flight departs.

The carrier said it is working to minimise any disruption to passengers’ travel schedules. “We will continue to monitor the weather conditions closely,” a spokesperson for the airline said.


The carrier advised passengers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport and to check the status of their flight on its website.

Stay up to date with the latest news.


More details to follow

