UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai flights: DXB issues advisory ahead of expected unstable weather

The climate across the country is expected to worsen until Wednesday, April 17

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 5:01 PM

As UAE residents brace for unstable weather conditions across the country, those flying out or into the country better watch out for the rainy spell dampening their travel plans.

Dubai's airport issued an advisory for travellers after the country's met warned residents of worsening stormy conditions starting from Monday, until Wednesday.


Taking to X, it advised residents and tourists alike to check their latest flight status with their airlines and keep extra time before their flight.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


With rains come heavy traffic in the UAE. Taking the metro is a great way to beat the long jams and ensure no last minute stress before you take off.

Weather conditions are expected to worsen until Wednesday, April 17. Residents have been asked to take precautions, with authorities across emirates gearing up to prepare for storms, heavy rainfall and hail.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE