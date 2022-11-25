UAE: Residents in some areas of Sharjah report disruption in water supply

Many residents are also taking a day off from work due to the unforeseen situation

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 10:59 AM Last updated: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 11:31 AM

Residents of at least three neighbourhoods in Sharjah have reported that they are facing issues with water supply. A resident of Al Nahda said he hasn't been getting any water from the tap for over 24 hours — since Thursday, November 24.

"Even this morning (Friday), there is no water," he said.

Residents in Abu Shagara and Rolla areas have also complained of water supply disruption.

Some of those in Al Nahda said they had no choice but to buy drinking water from supermarkets, as the supply issues continued amid rain showers in the area. Many are also taking a day off due to the unforeseen situation.

A few Sharjah residents reached out to Khaleej Times and shared a circular that has been put on their building’s community bulletin boards. The notice stated an “emergency situation”.

The circular issued both in English and Arabic reads: “Dear tenants, please note that the water has been cut off from the entire Al Nahda area by the municipality since yesterday due to the rain, noting that the municipality has been contacted, but there is no answer from them. Therefore, for emergencies please call the number 991.”

Earlier this week, rain hit various parts of the UAE including Sharjah, with November marking the start of the rainy season in the country.

ALSO READ: