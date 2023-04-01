UAE: Residents find washed-up jellyfish on Abu Dhabi beaches; authority issues advisory

There are seven types of jellyfish that can be found in the emirate's waters and they are mostly seen as summer peaks

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM

With temperatures gradually rising as summer approaches, beachgoers in Abu Dhabi have been seeing some jellyfish washed up along the shore and in the waters, prompting the authorities to issue an advisory.

The Environment Agency (EAD) – Abu Dhabi has urged beachgoers to avoid any contact with jellyfish and maintain a safe distance.

These sea jellies are mostly seen in the UAE waters as the summer peaks. “Abu Dhabi waters contain seven types of jellyfish, the most common being the moon jellyfish and blue blubber jellyfish,” the EAD said in a statement.

What to do if you come across a jellyfish?

“Avoid contact with jellyfish. Maintain a safe distance to ensure your safety. If stung by a jellyfish, consult your doctor or visit a hospital in case of serious stings,” the EAD added.

Jellyfish have stinging cells called nematocysts inside their tentacles. A single tentacle may contain thousands of nematocysts with a poisonous substance that helps the jellyfish protect themselves.

According to the EAD, most jellyfish stings are harmless but some can cause serious harm.

“Usually, most jellyfish colonies appear as the water temperature rises in the summer and begin to gradually decline as the temperature drops. These species can inflict minor stings, which are harmless and are generally unnoticed by beachgoers. However, people with allergies should be careful as jellyfish stings can lead to skin rashes.”

What are the symptoms of a jellyfish sting?

According to a healthcare group, the symptoms of stings depend on the type of jellyfish you made contact with. A minor sting results in slight pain, itching, burning or throbbing. But more serious jellyfish stings can cause greater harm and medical help should be sought immediately.

Severe symptoms include difficulty in breathing, chest pain, muscle cramps, skin blisters, numbness or tingling, nausea or vomiting, difficulty in swallowing, abdominal pain, or excessive sweating.

