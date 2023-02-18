Abu Dhabi: Stranded sea turtle spotted on a beach? Here's what you should do

'Creation of more peaceful world': Religious leaders hail UAE's Abrahamic Family House as model of coexistence
The facility, which features a mosque, church, and synagogue, opens its doors on March 1 for visitors
Sea turtles are likely to get stranded during the winter months, and residents who may spot them on beaches in the UAE Capital can help by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Call Centre.
The Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi (EAD) said in a statement that during the cold season, sea turtles are prone to barnacles that can hinder their movement.
“Marine turtles suffer temperature shock during the winter months, which causes them to become docile. Barnacles often stick to the turtles during this time, thus restricting their movements," the EAD said.
The agency has urged the public to refrain from removing barnacles — a group of crustaceans — from the turtles.
“If you may spot a stranded sea turtle on the beach, kindly follow the precautions and contact Abu Dhabi Government Call Centre on 800 555,” the EAD added.
Running a rehabilitation project, the agency has so far rescued hundreds of turtles in partnership with The National Aquarium, Abu Dhabi.
Since 1999, the agency has been researching, monitoring and protecting turtles in Abu Dhabi and has succeeded in maintaining a stable population in territorial waters across the emirate. Studies have shown an improvement in the number of turtles and their stability in the emirate. Abu Dhabi’s waters are home to more than 5,000 sea turtles, from both the Green and Hawksbill species.
ALSO READ:
The facility, which features a mosque, church, and synagogue, opens its doors on March 1 for visitors
Second annual Reaching the Last Mile charity run will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay Waterfront on Saturday
Seismologists warn that a massive earthquake is likely to strike Turkey's biggest city – estimated to hold up to 20 million – by 2030
National Experts Programme is a launch pad for Emirati specialists who strive to play a transformative role in key future-growth sectors
This new attraction can accommodate as many as 400 people; entry rate starts at Dh60 per person
Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh15-million grand prize on March 3
Part of the park's proceeds on February 19 will be donated to the relief fund under the Emirates Red Crescent's 'Bridges of Giving' campaign
A place for learning, dialogue and worship, the cultural landmark epitomises the shared values of harmonious coexistence