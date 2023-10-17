UAE residents feel tremors as third earthquake rattles Iran

Reports about the stabbing were posted on social media
UAE residents felt tremors as a third earthquake hit Iran on Tuesday. The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said UAE residents in the north slightly felt the tremors, but the earthquake had no effect on the country.
The NCM said the 5.6-magnitude quake was recorded in the south of Iran at 12.22pm (UAE time). This was the third quake the authority’s seismic network detected on the day.
Earthquakes measuring 6.0 and 5.5 on the Richter scale rocked Iran at 9.10am and 8.59am, respectively. Both of these quakes were felt by residents in the UAE, but did not impact the country in any way.
Although the UAE registers two-three tremors every year, they are barely felt by residents as the country is not in the active seismic belt. The quakes don’t affect the country’s buildings or infrastructure.
