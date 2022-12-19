UAE: Residents enjoy second-fastest 5G download speed in the world

The country has risen to the top ranks of the list and surpassed Norway, which was ranked second in the third quarter last year

The UAE's residents enjoy the second fastest 5G service in the world, thanks to state-of-the-art infrastructure deployed by local telecom majors.

According to Ookla, which provides analysis of Internet access performance metrics such as connection data rate and latency, consumers in the UAE have a median download speed of over 5G at 511.70 Mbps.

South Korea has the fastest median download speed, at 516.15 Mbps in the third quarter of 2022.

The other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries were also rated highly by Ookla. Qatar (4rd), Saudi Arabia (5th), Kuwait (7th) and Bahrain (9th) have been ranked among the top 10 countries with the highest 5G speed.

Other countries leading the top 10 list include Bulgaria (3rd), Singapore (6th), New Zealand (8th) and Brazil (10th). Bulgaria, Singapore, Bahrain, and Brazil were new to the top 10 in 2022, while Norway, Sweden, China, and Taiwan fell out of the top 10.

In terms of users, around 8.3 per cent of users own 5G-capable handsets, which is the 13th highest after the US, Cyprus, South Korea, Netherlands, Australia, Thailand, Norway, Bulgaria, France, Germany, UK and Sweden.

In September, Opensignal, which measures mobile network experiences, rated the UAE’s 5G speed at 316.8 Mbps.

