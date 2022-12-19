UAE residents plan multiple vacations next year as revenge tourism continues

A combination of factors, including positive impact from the Fifa World Cup, government's coolest winter campaign

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022

UAE residents will take multiple trips and vacations in the coming year as tourism rebounds strongly after the pandemic.

Travel agents noted that the ‘revenge tourism’ which started late last year or earlier this year continues in some markets. They suggested that both leisure and business travel are pretty strong in the first quarter of next year.

“Some people call it ‘revenge tourism’. After Covid-19, people’s approach towards travelling has changed. As the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said in its report that people who used to travel once a year are planning to travel twice or thrice. Almost 60-70 per cent of people plan to travel on multiple vacations this year. That will positively impact the whole industry whether it is travel and tourism or hospitality,” said TP Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Tours and Travels.

A survey released recently by WTTC revealed that the appetite for international travel is now at its highest point since the start of the pandemic.

Driven by Expo 2020 Dubai and Fifa World Cup, 2022 has been an exceptionally strong year for Dubai’s tourism sector. The UAE government’s cool winter season campaign is also expected to give a fillip to the travel and tourism sector within the country.

Mir Wasim Raja, manager of MICE & Holidays at Galadari International Travel Services, said next year seems busy, especially the January-March period.

“The first quarter is pretty strong, especially on the corporate and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition) front. Because it’s a normal journey now for people, similar to the pre-pandemic level. In addition, families are travelling as well. So both inbound and outbound travel is very strong,” he said.

Avinash Adnani, managing director of Pluto Travels, also sees a bumper period for the local travel sector till the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which will commence in the third week of April.

“We expect a bumper period till the holy month of Ramadan in March as the positive impact of the Fifa World Cup will remain strong till the first quarter of 2023,” said Adnani.

