UAE peak travel alert: Airline issues guidelines ahead of holiday season

To help travellers prepare for their trip during the peak time, Etihad Airways released an awareness video with tips on baggage policies and advice ahead of the holiday season.
In the video, Shaeb Alnajjar, General Manager Etihad Hub Operations at Abu Dhabi Airport, gives advice on checking in options, baggage allowances and the advantages of online check-in.
He shares several tips including using self check-in where available and suggested against packing more than 32kg in any bag regardless of ticket type.
Shaeb says, "Etihad is committed to offering guests unmatchable services and continuously explores all options that allow guests to maximise their travel experiences and reduce waiting time. Coming to the airport fully prepared is one of our main goals. So when creating this video, we considered the process a person follows before and after arriving at the airport. The video will help make the journey as smooth as possible for our guests."
Guests flying with Etihad Airways can utilise services like its quick self-service bag drop facility.
The service provides a faster check-in experience and can accommodate a greater number of guests who will then be able to skip the queues.
Etihad is preparing to welcome over 1.5 million passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport between November 21 and January 8, 2023 and advises travellers to be fully prepared for their journey.
