UAE travel: Airline announces new non-stop flights to Dubai

It will operate a Boeing 737-800, four times a week

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 7:30 AM

Kenya Airways today announced the launch of new non-stop flights from Mombasa to Dubai. The airline said in the announcement that it will operate a Boeing 737-800, four times a week.

The airline made the announcement on its Twitter account and quoted its Chief Customer & Commercial Officer, Julius Thairu, who said, "Launching this route is part of our network expansion strategy and our commitment towards supporting the recovery of Kenya's tourism and hospitality industry".

The airline said that this historic flight is an effort to sustain millions of jobs in the tourism sector by connecting Kenya to the Middle East directly.

It adds that the travel time to Kenya has been reduced, making it an attractive destination for tourists from the region.

ALSO READ: