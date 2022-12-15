UAE airline announces new daily flight to Indian city

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Opec and the IEA both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year and as US rate hikes are expected to ease alongside slowing inflation
Etihad Airways on Thursday announced the relaunch of flights to Kolkata, India, from March 26, 2023.
The national airline will fly daily on the Abu Dhabi – Kolkata route, providing a total of seven weekly nonstop services to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU)
The flights will be operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, offering Etihad’s service to guests in eight seats in Business Class and 150 in Economy.
Martin Drew, senior vice-president for Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Airways, said: “With Etihad Airways continuing to enhance our network, resuming daily flights to this key gateway opens even more connectivity to the Indian Subcontinent for our guests.
“Our return to Kolkata will also come at the same time as we go double daily to New York, providing better access between India and the United States via Abu Dhabi where our guests can take advantage of our US Preclearance facility for a seamless arrival into the States.”
The resumption of flights to Kolkata means Etihad now flies to 14 destinations across the Indian Subcontinent in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.
Here's the flight schedule for the Abu Dhabi – Kolkata service, from March 26, 2023:
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Opec and the IEA both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year and as US rate hikes are expected to ease alongside slowing inflation
On Tuesday, blockchain data firm Nansen said Binance saw withdrawals of $1.9 billion in 24 hours, the largest such outflow since June. Users had pulled out $3.7 billion in crypto over the seven days to Tuesday
Russia’s oil output will fall by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) next year the IEA predicted, further tightening balances as a December 5 price cap imposed by the G7, the European Union and Australia takes effect seeking to curb Moscow’s wartime revenue
The island nation has to secure prior financing assurances from creditors, put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path and increase public revenue before the global lender will disburse the funds
Opening up to outside app stores could present a major threat to Apple’s fast-growing services business, but rivals would first have to surmount the hurdle of convincing consumers to leave the security and simplicity of using Apple’s own store
China, Asia’s largest economy, is now forecast to grow 3.0 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2023, according to ADB
US private investment firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital, which hold 33.4 per cent of the Israeli firm, are in talks to sell about 25 per cent-30 per cent of the company to the Abu Dhabi funds