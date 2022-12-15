UAE airline announces new daily flight to Indian city

The flights will be operated on an Airbus A320 aircraft, with eight seats in business class and 150 in economy

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 2:32 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 2:33 PM

Etihad Airways on Thursday announced the relaunch of flights to Kolkata, India, from March 26, 2023.

The national airline will fly daily on the Abu Dhabi – Kolkata route, providing a total of seven weekly nonstop services to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU)

The flights will be operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, offering Etihad’s service to guests in eight seats in Business Class and 150 in Economy.

Martin Drew, senior vice-president for Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Airways, said: “With Etihad Airways continuing to enhance our network, resuming daily flights to this key gateway opens even more connectivity to the Indian Subcontinent for our guests.

“Our return to Kolkata will also come at the same time as we go double daily to New York, providing better access between India and the United States via Abu Dhabi where our guests can take advantage of our US Preclearance facility for a seamless arrival into the States.”

The resumption of flights to Kolkata means Etihad now flies to 14 destinations across the Indian Subcontinent in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Here's the flight schedule for the Abu Dhabi – Kolkata service, from March 26, 2023:

