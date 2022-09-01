UAE resident uses tip money to buy Mahzooz tickets, wins Dh100,000

One of the winners plans to donate part of the money to an orphanage in Nigeria

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 2:37 PM

Abu Dhabi resident Kader believes life has finally smiled at him after winning Dh100,000 in the weekly Mahzooz draw. The 28-year-old Indian national admits that he buys his Mahzooz tickets when he manages to save the tips her earns at his job. During the draw on Saturday, Kader was unaware he had won until a friend called him and told him.

A thrilled Kader expressed, "I am overjoyed. This time, I truly believe that life has finally smiled at me. Every time I manage to make a small saving, whether from my salary or the tips I get at my job, I immediately buy a Mahzooz ticket in the hope that my dreams will be fulfilled. Now I can surely say they are”.

The father to a six-month-old baby, Kader plans to use his big win to settle his financial debts and make investments in the UAE. He was introduced to Mahzooz by his uncle, and since March 2021, he has been a loyal participant in the draw.

Along with Kader, Ashith from India, as well as Abner from Nigeria won Dh100,000 each in the weekly raffle draw, and they are all keen to improve the lives of their loved ones through smart investments.

The second winner of Mahzooz's 91st raffle draw is Ashith from India, a 30-year-old engineer who has lived in the UAE for nine years. Ashith started participating in Mahzooz in April 2021 after his colleague told him about the draw.

“The UAE has given me so much already. With this money, I am planning to explore some investment opportunities in the country,” says Ashith.

The third raffle draw winner is a 32-year-old Nigerian named Abner, who started participating in Mahzooz only three months ago. Fascinated by the show, Abner watches the draw live every week. This Saturday, while his eyes were glued on the screen, he was surprised to see his name among the winners’ names.

Planning to donate a part of his win to an orphanage back home in Nigeria, Abner commented: “This unexpected reward will change my life and many lives for the better. Mahzooz has provided me with such a great gift, and I would like to bless others in my turn.”

Mahzooz, the UAE’s leading weekly draw that has created 27 multi-millionaires in just two years, has changed even more lives in its 91st draw held on Saturday, August 27, 2022

While the top prize of Dh10,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 73 lucky winners shared the second prize of 1,000,000 and walked away with 13,698 each.

Also, like every week, three winners took home a total of Dh300,000 in raffle draw prize.

How to participate

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and luck will smile yet again for all the participants in August as they may win an extra one-kilogram gold that’s up for grabs as part of the Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw. The additional draw will be held in conjunction with the weekly draw on 3 September 2022.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 or the third prize of Dh350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.