Mahzooz draw: More than 1,000 participants take home Dh1.6 million prize money

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 1:36 PM

At the 90th Mahzooz weekly draw, 1,138 participants took home a total of Dh1,692,000 in prize money.

As many as 15 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 securing Dh66,666.66 each.

Aside from that, 1,120 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.

As always, the weekly raffle draws saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were David and Robert from India, and Stephanus from South Africa.

The winning raffle numbers were 18129827, 18115735 and 18276747 respectively.

Mahzooz rewards big and has made several multi-millionaires in just over two years since the start of its operation. Overall, Mahzooz has awarded over Dh260,000,000 to over 185,000 winners, as it continues to gain popularity in the region and beyond.

Participating in Mahzooz is as simple as registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for just Dh35. Each bottle gives participants a one-line entry into the grand draw and another entry into the raffle draw therefore doubling their chances of winning.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 for matching all five numbers is also up for grabs every week.

