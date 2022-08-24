UAE: Two Indians, one South African take home Dh100,000 each in latest Mahzooz draw

Participants have chance to win one kilogram of gold in Golden Summer Draw on September 3

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 7:11 PM

Two Indians and a South African won Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz's 90th raffle draw that took place on Saturday, August 20.

While the top prize of Dh10 million did not get scooped, 15 winners shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000, grabbing 66,666 each.

Up until now, Mahzooz has created 27 multi-millionaires in just two years.

The three winners, David and Robert are from India, as well as Stephanus from South Africa won in the weekly raffle draw.

Travel enthusiast and father of two, 39-year-old David has lived in the UAE for six years and works as an IT manager for a bank. He has only participated in Mahzooz four times since August 2021.

After learning of his substantial win, overjoyed David says, "I am ecstatic. This victory has convinced me and my family that Mahzooz fulfils one’s dreams." In light of his recent Dh100,000 prize, David admits he has yet to think of relevant investment plans to enhance the life of his family.

An amateur poet and father of two, 55-year-old Robert has lived in the UAE for more than 20 years. He works as a financial advisor for a private company in Dubai and is the second winner in the 90th draw.

A diligent participant who joins Mahzooz on a weekly basis, Robert didn’t expect to win and he confirmed that he is still unable to comprehend what happened: “As a regular participant in Mahzooz since October 2021, I am thrilled to have won. Even though my win will safeguard the future of my family, I have not yet planned my investment strategies”.

Stephanus, a 49-year-old South African father of one daughter, is the third raffle draw winner. He has participated in Mahzooz each week since December 2020. "This magnificent reward will change my life for the better. I have often participated in the draw, but it was a surprise to win," says Stephanus.

Luck will smile yet again for all the participants in August as they may win an extra one-kilogram gold in the Golden Summer Draw. The additional draw will be held on September 3.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh 35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 or the third prize of Dh350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.