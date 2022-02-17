UAE records 53% increase in work permits in 2021

New labour law expected to reinforce the country’s status as a global destination for talents

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 6:15 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued 1.5 million work permits for the private sector in 2021, a 53 per cent increase compared to 2020.

In a statement, the ministry said the significant increase reflects the UAE’s effective strategies and plans to boost the economy and increase the competitiveness of the workplace even amid the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

“The year 2021 marked a year of economic recovery as the UAE continued to launch initiatives and measures to support employers and workers,” the ministry said.

The ministry’s figures revealed that about 402,000 work permits were issued during the first quarter of 2021, a six per cent increase from the same period in 2020 that saw around 379,000 permits issued.

The second quarter of 2021 witnessed a 290 per cent increase from the same period in 2020 by issuing 423,000 permits compared to 108,000 permits issued during the same period in 2020.

ALSO READ:

The ministry issued about 320,000 permits during the third quarter of 2021, a 46 per cent increase compared to 2020, when around 219,000 permits were issued.

As for the fourth quarter of 2021, the number of work permits reached around 403,000, recording a 31 per cent increase from the same period in 2020, when around 300,000 permits were issued.

Efforts to reinforce the country’s status as a global destination for talents continue as the ministry started issuing 12 types of work this year under the new labour law, which came into effect on February 2.

Besides the conventional full-time scheme, employees can choose to opt for temporary, part-time, flexible, remote and shared jobs. The new labour is expected to safeguard employee rights in a dynamic and flexible workplace.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com