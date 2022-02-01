New UAE labour law: 12 types of work permits, 6 job models from tomorrow

Employees can opt for remote work, shared jobs, part-time, temporary and flexible job contracts

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 2:45 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 3:26 PM

Starting tomorrow, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will issue 12 different types of work permits and introduce six job models under the new labour law.

Besides the conventional full-time scheme, employees can opt for remote work, shared jobs, part-time, temporary and flexible job contracts when applying in the private sector.

Employers can recruit under 12 diverse work permits that fit the UAE's agile labour market, including Golden Visa holders, freelancers, and temporary and part-time employees.

Other permits will enable employers to train and hire juveniles aged 15 years old and recruit employees from abroad for a certain project or for temporary work.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the new labour law provides the flexibility for employees and employers to determine the type of contractual agreement that meets the interests of both parties.

"The new law boosts the status of the UAE's labour market as a key player on the global sphere that promotes flexibility, efficiency, ease of business, talent attraction and retention while safeguarding the rights of other employees and employers in a balanced manner," said Al Awar.

The Executive Regulations, recently approved by the UAE Cabinet, determine the conditions that govern each of the job models. They also outline the responsibilities of both employees and employers in each model.

