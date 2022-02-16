New UAE labour law: How to apply for work permits for teenagers; rules companies must follow when hiring

Those under 15 are prohibited from working in the UAE.

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 10:32 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 10:40 AM

The Executive Regulations of the new labour law details the rules that employers must follow when hiring a teenager from ages 15 to 18.

Under the new labour law, which came into effect on February 2, 2022, teenagers above 15 can opt for part-time jobs or internships in private companies under several conditions and after obtaining the relevant permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization.

Under the Executive Regulations, which set out the implementation of the law, companies hiring juveniles must apply for either of two types of permits, valid for a maximum of one year:

>> Juvenile permit: enables employers to hire juveniles aged between 15 and 18 under the conditions outlined in the law.

>> Student training permit: enables companies and establishments to train and recruit teenagers aged 15 under specific rules that ensure a healthy work environment.

Companies hiring juveniles must adhere to the following:

1- Keeping a record of juveniles that include:

>>The juvenile's full names and age

>>The full name of the guardian and contact details

>>Residency of juveniles and their guardian

>>The employment date and job they are being hired for

>>Providing insurance for juveniles like other employees

>>Providing workplace safety training on the first day of the job

>>Placing the conditions of employing juveniles on clear and visible signs on the premises

Under the law, juveniles are banned from working in the following professions:

1- Industrial enterprises

2- Hazardous jobs that can expose minors to danger or risk their safety and wellbeing due to the nature of work or the surrounding environment of the workplace

A ministerial decree will determine the jobs that teenagers are banned from working in.

Companies can hire teenagers over 15 under six conditions:

1- A written consent from the guardian

2- A medical fitness report

3- Work shall not exceed six hours a day, with at least one hour break that ensure minors do not work for more than four consecutive hours.

4- Teenagers cannot work between 7pm and 7am.

5- Teenagers cannot undertake hazardous or strenuous jobs or any work that harms their health, safety, wellbeing or morals.

6- Teenagers are not to work overtime or on public holidays and weekends.

Types of part-time jobs can include:

1- Projects for up to six months

2- Jobs that require fewer hours over a year

3- Training programs or internships

Required documents for the juvenile working permit:

>>A copy of the teenager's valid passport

>>A copy of the teenager's valid residence visa

>>A copy of the application

>>A copy of the employment contract

>>A medical fitness report

>>A copy of the parent or guardian's valid passport

>>A copy of valid residence visa of the parent or guardian

>>A coloured photograph with a white background of the teenager

>>Written consent from the teenager's parent or guardian

How to apply for a juvenile’s work permit?

Companies can apply for juveniles permits through Tas'heel service centres. Once documents are approved by the ministry, the approval notice can be printed out from the ministry’s website.