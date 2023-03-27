UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed review COP28 preparations

We look forward to bringing the world together in the UAE to discuss how we can join hands to protect our planet, says Dubai Ruler

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Abu Dhabi on Monday. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday expressed confidence in the nation’s ability to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the ongoing preparations to host the conference, the Dubai Ruler said in a tweet.

“Today, @MohamedBinZayed and I reviewed preparations to host COP28, which is set to bring together 70,000 participants from 198 countries. We look forward to bringing the world together in the UAE to discuss how we can join hands to protect our planet,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

COP28 will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30–December 12. The conference is expected to be attended by heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first-ever Global Stocktake — a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

