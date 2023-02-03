UAE President receives phone call from Indian PM Modi

They exchange views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and review relevant developments

By WAM Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 10:20 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received a telephone call from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them and expand their scope.

This in line with the comprehensive strategic and economic partnerships between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and reviewed relevant developments.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Modi affirmed that their countries will continue to grow their partnership and cooperation in various fields to further achieve their development goals.

