UAE President receives phone call from Indian PM Modi

Many other senior Emirati officials paid respect to the former minister, who was also among the founding members of Etisalat by e&
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received a telephone call from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them and expand their scope.
This in line with the comprehensive strategic and economic partnerships between the two countries.
They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and reviewed relevant developments.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Modi affirmed that their countries will continue to grow their partnership and cooperation in various fields to further achieve their development goals.
Official says that the department is always ready to carry out its routine tasks and to respond to emergencies as well
It has conducted tests for several events such as Expo 2020, Dubai World Cup, Dubai Food Festival, and more
Residents said the shorter workweek has helped them strike a better work-life balance and allowed them to pursue hobbies and personal projects
Programme focuses on three strategic clusters — economic growth, social development, sustainability, and infrastructure
The initiative will support in building a new generation of scientists, researchers and dreamers who will contribute to the Emirates' space programme
The group plans to forge more partnerships and support various climate action initiatives beyond COP28, with an aim to help the UAE meet sustainability goals
The true beauty of the emirate isn't in how the city looks but in how its people behave, said General Lt Al Marri