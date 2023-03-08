UAE President receives Etihad Rail project team

Sheikh Mohamed praises their efforts over the previous five years

By Wam Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 12:21 AM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 12:26 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the work team of the Etihad Rail – The UAE's National Rail Project, on Tuesday at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis. The team was accompanied by Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Etihad Rail, which is the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network.

Throughout the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed engaged the delegation in conversation and listened to their experiences working on the project, the challenges they encountered, and the lessons they learned. He also praised their efforts over the previous five years to finish this key strategic national project.

The UAE President emphasised that the development of a modern integrated infrastructure that complies with the highest international standards is a top priority for achieving sustainability on account of its economic and social benefits for all UAE citizens.

“The national railway system and the start of freight train operations have boosted our domestic economy, signalling the start of a new phase in our nation's development, prosperity, the well-being of its people, and the happiness of everyone who lives on the UAE soil,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

The delegation, for their part, acknowledged the support received by national cadres who have demonstrated their value in a variety of fields of employment and expressed their pleasure in working on this national project, which is an essential economic tributary for the nation and a significant turning point in its development journey.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Spokesman for the Federal National Council, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and a number of sheikhs, guests and UAE citizens.

The national railway network, which opened in February, traverses a diversity of geographical terrains as part of a large-scale engineering project that includes 593 bridges and crossings, and nine 6.5-kilometer tunnels.

The network spans approximately 900 kilometres across the nation. The freight train fleet consists of 38 locomotives and over 1,000 wagons capable of carrying a wide range of goods.

The network contributes to the UAE's sustainable development goals by reducing carbon emissions in the country's land transport sector by 21% and per capita emissions by 40% by 2050. The network adds Dh200 billion to the national economy and saves Dh8 billion in road maintenance costs, as well as Dh23 billion in tourist benefits.

