Look: Sheikh Mohammed seen inside train as UAE national railway network is launched

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday announced the launch of the national railway network.
Taking to Twitter, he posted a series of photos, one of which showed him inside a train along with other Sheikhs and leaders.
Sheikh Mohammed said: "UAE today successfully launched the national railway network. It connects four major ports in the country and seven logistical areas, and transports 60 million tonnes of goods annually. Our train network enhances our economy."
Calling the network a national strategic project, Sheikh Mohammed said it will have an economic impact of Dh200 billion until 2050. "It was accomplished with the cooperation of 180 federal and local authorities who worked 133 million working hours."
Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network. Its 1,200km network will extend across the UAE from the border of Saudi Arabia to that of Oman.
The network announced its first passenger train station will be located in Fujairah and will connect 11 regions across the UAE once completed.
The railway service will allow passengers to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes. No start date for the passenger service has been made public to date.
