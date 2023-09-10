UAE President offers condolences to Morocco's King over earthquake victims

Sheikh Mohamed held a telephonic conversation today with King Mohammed VI

Photo: AP

by Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 10:09 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 10:28 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held a phone call today with King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the victims of the earthquake that affected several regions in Morocco.

Sheikh Mohamed also affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Morocco and its support for its people during this difficult time. The disaster killed more than 2,000 people — a number that is expected to rise.

The UAE President extended his condolences and sympathy to the Moroccan people and the families of the victims, praying to God Almighty for mercy for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

King Mohammed VI expressed his appreciation for the sincere gesture by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed towards Morocco and its people, praying to God Almighty to protect the UAE and its people from all harm.

The United Nations estimated that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night's magnitude 6.8 quake. Those left homeless — or fearing more aftershocks — slept outside on Saturday, in the streets of the ancient city of Marrakech or under makeshift canopies in Atlas Mountain towns like Moulay Brahim, among the hardest-hit. The worst destruction was in small, rural communities that are hard for rescuers to reach because the roads that snake up the mountainous terrain were covered by fallen rocks.

Friday's earthquake toppled buildings not strong enough to withstand such a mighty temblor, trapping people in the rubble and sending others fleeing in terror. A total of 2,012 people were confirmed dead and at least 2,059 more people were injured — 1,404 of them critically, the Interior Ministry reported on Saturday.

Inputs from wires

ALSO READ: