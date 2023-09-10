Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over earthquake victims

The corridors will reduce shipping costs across the network and facilitate trade in goods and services to, from, and between the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and Europe
The Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), extended her heartfelt condolences to King of Morocco, Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people over earthquake victims.
She also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in paradise and wished speedy recovery for all the injured.
Morocco’s strongest earthquake in more than a century killed more than 2,000 people — a number that is expected to rise. The United Nations estimated that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night's magnitude 6.8 quake and some Moroccans complained on social networks that the government wasn’t allowing more help from outside. International aid crews were prepared to deploy, but waited for the Morocco government to request their assistance.
The quake toppled buildings not strong enough to withstand such a mighty temblor, trapping people in the rubble and sending others fleeing in terror. A total of 2,012 people were confirmed dead and at least 2,059 more people were injured — 1,404 of them critically, the Interior Ministry reported Saturday.
