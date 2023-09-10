Cristiano Ronaldo opens up hotel to Moroccans seeking refuge after devastating earthquake

by Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 5:54 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 6:03 PM

After a devastating earthquake rocked Morocco on Friday, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up his hotel to Moroccans seeking refuge, as reported by a Spain National Daily newspaper.

Morocco was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 6.8, resulting in the deaths of over 2,000 people, and injuring over thousands of people, leaving them in critical condition.

Due to the quake's effects, people have left their homes, with many spending the night on the streets with no roof over their head. According to the media report, people have been searching for shelter, with many resorting to hotels.

The Pestana CR7 Marrakech, which is located on the outskirts of Marrakech, is owned by the famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The hotel has a four-star grading, with an outdoor pool, fitness centre, restaurant, and terrace.

According to multiple media reports, the hotel is offering rooms to those who have lost their homes, and has set aside standard entry regulations, allowing entry to anyone who needs a place to stay.

The media outlet cited an interview of a Spanish national waiting to get a room at the hotel. "We are waiting. We have slept all night on the street and at seven in the morning they told us that yes, we could approach. We are in a lobby, a lot of people of different nationalities, waiting to see if we can get a room, but we have all slept on the street."

According to a Reuters report, this was Morocco's deadliest quake since 1960 when a tremor was estimated to have killed at least 12,000 people.

