'All Moroccans are like my family': Expat shares stories of brotherhood, solidarity in home country after deadly quake

The earthquake has killed over 2,000, making it one of the deadliest the country has seen in more than six decades

Photo: Reuters

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 4:42 PM

Gestures of brotherhood and solidarity have followed the devastating earthquake in Morocco that killed over 2,000 people.

“My friend lives in Marrakesh and he lost his house,” said Sharjah resident Bouchra El Hayani. “Thankfully his neighbours and friends in the locality have arranged a home for him to stay in until he gets back on his feet.”

The Moroccan national, who works as a customer service executive in Medcare Hospital Sharjah, said she learnt of the disaster when she woke up on Saturday morning. “My phone was exploding with messages and calls,” she said. “I scrolled through the news and realized the magnitude of the quake.”

She immediately called her father, who lives in Morocco. “His town is far away from Marrakesh but he felt the jolt,” she said. “He rushed out of his home and spent the night in the streets. He was able to return home only after daybreak. Thankfully, there was no damage to our home.”

Bouchra said that although she was in grief about the disaster, she was hopeful her country would recover. “All Moroccans are like my family,” she said. “I am really heartbroken that they have to go through such a difficult time. However, I know that Moroccans all over the world will unite together to help the victims in their plight.”

Helping hands

Meanwhile, countries all over the word have rushed to offer aid to Morocco after an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck the country on Friday. The quake which hit southwest of the tourist hub of Marrakesh, has killed over 2,000 making it one of the deadliest the country has seen in more than six decades.

Under the directives of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has begun a relief programme by providing essential supplies, including tents, blankets, food, medical stuff and hygiene kits. The ERC's Emergency Room is working to assess the humanitarian conditions in the affected areas, considering the urgent needs of the people, affected by the disaster.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also directed Dubai Police’s rescue teams to send urgent aid to support rescue efforts in Morocco.

Sheikh Mohammed also ordered the creation of a humanitarian airbridge to enable the charity institutions affiliated to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to send relief aid to those affected by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, representatives of the International Humanitarian City — the largest humanitarian hub in the world — said its volunteers are on standby to help. “Currently aid is being flown in from Italy and various parts of Africa,” said the spokesperson. “We have already activated our taskforce and are waiting for directives to send over aid and volunteers as and when it is required.”

