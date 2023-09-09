UAE President to establish air bridge to deliver critical relief to Morocco following deadly earthquake

By Wam Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the establishment of an air bridge to deliver critical relief supplies and other forms of support to those affected by the earthquake that struck various areas of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The President's initiative reaffirms the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Morocco and underscores the UAE’s enduring disaster response efforts and commitment to strengthening global solidarity, particularly with those in need.

