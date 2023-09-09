Sheikh Mohammed directs Dubai Police rescue, ambulance teams to extend help in Morocco

Takahiro Mizuki spins jaw-dropping designs of candy live at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
After a deadly earthquake killed more than 600 people in Morocco, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai directed Dubai Police to provide assistance in the nation.
The Ruler of Dubai has asked the rescue and ambulance teams to quickly provide assistance to the teams in Morocco to help rescue survivors.
He also directed the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation and all its affiliated charities to quickly provide all types of relief required. He asked them to begin preparing an air bridge to ship relief, food and shelter materials.
This is being done to help manage the effects of the earthquake and alleviate the suffering of those in Morocco.
