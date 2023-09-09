UAE issues warning to citizens in Morocco

Takahiro Mizuki spins jaw-dropping designs of candy live at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
UAE's Embassy in Morocco has asked Emiratis in the country to exercise caution, after a 7-magnitude earthquake hit the country.
In a statement issued on X, the authority said that it calls on the "country's citizens in the Kingdom of Morocco to exercise caution" due to the earthquake.
The mission urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Moroccan authorities. It also asked citizens to contact the following numbers in case of emergency: 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
