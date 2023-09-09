Photos: Devastating earthquake hits Morocco; buildings reduce to rubble, people gather on streets

The former officers, aged in their 60s, pleaded guilty to sending offensive messages at a hearing at a London court
A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night killed at least 296 people, the country’s Interior Ministry said.
The earthquake is Morocco's deadliest since a 2004 tremor near Al Hoceima in the northern Rif mountains which killed over 600 people.
Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged. Tourists and others posted videos of people screaming and evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.
In these screengrabs, residents examine the damage to vehicles crushed by falling rubble from nearby buildings, while other cars are seen covered in dust.
Several buildings were reduced to rubble after the quake, as can be seen in these handouts by state-owned Al Oula TV.
Residents rushed out into the night at the time of the powerful quake. The below scenes show them gathered on a street in Casablanca, waiting and debating the all-clear to return to their homes.
ALSO READ:
The former officers, aged in their 60s, pleaded guilty to sending offensive messages at a hearing at a London court
The moments were captured by the body camera of an officer who was helping in the evacuation process
In an online video, the 34-year-old convict is seen moving from the prison's exercise yard to two walls parallel to each other — which he then climbs without being noticed by the guards
With its balanced sound and musicality, the Bose SoundLink Mini II punches above its weight and harkens back to the days of analogue audio purity
He will take part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Paris-based body said relying on such programmes rather than human teachers could affect a child's emotional wellbeing and leave them vulnerable to manipulation
The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, a report said
The women were told to sit in their assigned seats that were wet and had visible vomit residue