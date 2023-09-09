UAE leaders offer condolences to Morocco after devastating quake kills hundreds

The event will take place at the Pakistan Association Dubai Auditorium, featuring renowned poets from India and Pakistan
The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of the earthquake that struck southwest of Marrakesh, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Morocco, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, have offered condolences to Morocco after a devastating earthquake hit the nation.
In a post on X, the UAE President said: "I offer my condolences to my brother King Mohammed VI, and the victims of the earthquake. We are saddened by this incident, and we stand by our brothers and express our solidarity with them in these difficult times. May God protect Morocco."
Meanwhile, in a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Our sincere condolences and sympathy to our brothers in brotherly Morocco who are victims of the earthquake. We ask God to inspire them with patience and solace, to be kind to them, and to maintain safety and security for them."
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 296 people, destroying buildings and sending residents of major cities rushing from their homes.
The Interior Ministry said the number constituted a preliminary death toll and that 153 people had been injured. A local official said most deaths were in mountain areas that were hard to reach.
