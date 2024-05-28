UAE President arrives in Korea on a 2-day state visit

Wam file photo

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 7:35 AM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 7:52 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Republic of Korea on Tuesday (May 28) on a two-day state visit.

In a social media post, Sheikh Mohamed said the leaders will discuss ways to develop the special strategic partnership between the UAE and Korea.

They are also looking to enhance economic cooperation in line with their shared visions regarding the future and sustainability of development in the two countries.

"Through economic partnership and close people-to-people ties, our nations are determined to achieve further progress that benefits all," wrote the President.

He added, "UAE-Korean relations are a distinguished model of positive and constructive relations, and the UAE is keen to expand its horizons for the benefit and development of the two friendly countries and peoples."

Following his visit to Korea, Sheikh Mohamed will then go to China on May 30, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.